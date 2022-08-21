Foot PSG – The Lionel Messi scandal, Spain is torn apart

Lionel Messi and Neymar won’t even be in the top 30 for the next Ballon d’Or. Their bad season at PSG ruined them, but this decision shakes up Spain.

This week, France Football unveiled the publication of the 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or trophy. Usually, this list does not cause a big stir, as the greatest players on the planet are there, and it is the final ranking that generates more salty reactions, each debating on the criteria or the merit of the players. But in this list of 30 finalists, some notable absences are to be highlighted since neither Neymar nor Lionel Messi are there. It is extremely rare to see the defending champion disappear from the Top30 in this way and not be offered to voters, who are journalists from 180 different countries.





And in neighboring Spain, the absence of Lionel Messi, who still lifted this trophy 7 times, provoked a very lively debate on the occasion of the program El Chiringuito. The idea was obviously to know if the Argentinian deserved to be among the finalists. For one of the columnists, Diego Plaza, there is no possible debate. ” The Ballon d’Or is not given for your past or your career, but for what you have done during the season. And that of Messi was bad, very bad. Messi scored 12 in a side that crushed everything in France, while Cristiano Ronaldo scored 25 in a disastrous side “, compared the journalist, for whom the Portuguese deserves his place in the finalists.

Messi’s Ballon d’Or 2010 does not pass!

A speech that prompted a clarification from the famous host Josep Pedrerol, who did not see things that way at all. ” Messi has been very good. I was pissed off seeing that he was not on the list of candidates. I find it brutally disrespectful and I think France Football is now repenting. If I am part of the jury that votes for the Ballon d’Or and Messi is not there, I resign. I quit and come back later “, Slipped Pedredol, who had announced his departure from the show if Sergio Ramos and Messi left Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, ​​​​and if Mbappé did not sign in Madrid.

Argentina starting goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez explains that when Messi speaks, everyone shuts up and listens. “When he starts talking, everyone is silent. Whoever it is, the manager… the president of Argentina. They are all silent. » Leader. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lB2xruyqRV – Planet Foot (@LaPlaneteFoot_) August 20, 2022

A touch of humor that made a lot of laughs, even if it did not prevent Josep Pedrerol from taking a big tackle from Paco Buyo, former Real Madrid goalkeeper and columnist on the show. ” Yes you love Messi, and you are one of those who voted for him in 2010 instead of giving it to Iniesta, Xavi or Sneijder who deserved it much more than him “Launched the former goalkeeper, who visibly upset his interlocutor, who took revenge by cutting him off to send the advertisement. Proof that the Messi file remains sensitive in Spain, and that the Ballon d’Or is still talking as much as it does.