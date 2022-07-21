Foot PSG – The new Lionel Messi makes PSG salivate

Lionel Messi at PSG, season 2. The Argentinian is expected at the turn after having struggled to convince in the wake of his arrival in Paris.

Managing to sign Lionel Messi and living such a lackluster first season, disappointment was legitimately in order at PSG. Just like among his supporters. Thanks to his immense career, the Argentinian was still rather spared from criticism and whistles, even if there were some after the fiasco against Real Madrid. La Pulga are now attacking the second year of their two-year contract, and if PSG dreams of extending it, everyone will be focused on their level of performance. Already a scorer in the match against Kawasaki, the former Barcelona player is more on his legs and much more comfortable than when he arrived. The acclimatization of his family to Parisian life and the benchmarks taken in the French champion team should help him find the level expected for the one who nevertheless lifted a 7th Ballon d’Or in 2021.

Lionel Messi returned from vacation early





In any case, the Parisian staff is completely conquered by the face displayed by a Lionel Messi who sometimes seemed to drag his spleen on the ground last season. This is no longer the case, according to L’Equipe journalist Arnaud Hermant. “ Messi, the staff are very happy with it. The staff finds him very involved, very professional. He finds him in good shape. He’s not at the top yet, but he’s pretty good. What is interesting is that perceives Christophe Galtier, his staff and Luis Campos, a boy involved. He’s a honed Lionel Messi, who came back earlier than asked “, Underlined the speaker from La Chaine L’Equipe, convinced that the real Lionel Messi will be at PSG this season. Leaders and supporters hope so, because the failure against Real Madrid remains in the throat, and in particular his missed penalty in the first leg which inevitably hurt a lot in the end. Even if it can happen to anyone, the Argentinian had been particularly recruited by Paris SG to be decisive in the hot moments of the season.