Foot PSG – The PSG used, Cristiano Ronaldo missed his shot

Determined to leave Manchester United this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo has tried everything. His agent Jorge Mendes struggled at the end of the transfer window and notably asked Paris Saint-Germain to make room for the Portuguese at AC Milan.

The choice of Erik ten Hag is not so surprising. Since the start of the season, the Manchester United manager has not included Cristiano Ronaldo in his standard team. The Dutchman explains that his striker has missed a good part of the preparation and that his physical condition remains insufficient for the moment. But we can think that the Portuguese simply has his head elsewhere. As a reminder, Cristiano Ronaldo absolutely wanted to leave this summer.





The goal was to join a team qualified for the Champions League. His name has therefore been associated with many European clubs. From Chelsea to Bayern Munich, via Paris Saint-Germain, the fivefold Ballon d’Or has been offered to all these teams. The former Juventus Turin player has even been the subject of discussions with AC Milan, reveals Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. Indeed, his agent Jorge Mendes, who also looks after the interests of Rafael Leão, pushed for the transfer of the former Lille to Chelsea or Paris Saint-Germain.

Milan prefer to keep Rafael Leão

Thus, the famous representative hoped to make room for Cristiano Ronaldo at the Rossoneri. The plan could have worked. Only here, if Rafael Leão interests almost all the top names, AC Milan has no desire to transfer his versatile striker. On the contrary, the Portuguese under contract until 2024 is currently negotiating an extension. The Milanese club is therefore one of the many failures of the Cristiano Ronaldo clan, who would nevertheless continue to seek a new destination for this winter. One thing is certain, his coach Erik ten Hag will not retain him.