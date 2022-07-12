Foot PSG – The strong choices at PSG, Lionel Messi isolated!

In the cleaning done at PSG, Lionel Messi will obviously be kept, but he will lose many supports in the locker room.

Luis Campos is facing a situation that his predecessors know well at Paris SG. Difficult to get players to leave, even undesirable or excluded from the group, because of their golden contract and their salary impossible to approach for future clubs. But the desire to make a big sweep is very real, and that does not really please Lionel Messi. Indeed, the former Barcelona player had a very difficult first season at PSG, sometimes seeming totally lost on the lawn and having very little influence on the Parisian game. He promised that the second season of his contract would be of a completely different ilk, and his good will obviously convinced Nasser Al-Khelaïfi. However, La Pulga, which had a locker room totally committed to its cause, will probably become disillusioned at the start of the school year.





Indeed, Angel Di Maria, his faithful lieutenant in selection, has packed his bags to sign for Juventus. Mauro Icardi is pushed towards the exit, which will not bother Lionel Messi more than that, who does not appreciate it. But this is also the case for Leandro Paredes, for whom Luis Campos is struggling to find him a new base. PSG number 30 would therefore be the last Argentinian in the locker room, and this will not be trivial. According to the Argentine daily Los Andes, Lionel Messi would not live very well with this sudden loneliness in the locker room and would believe that his position would still be very weakened with this targeted exodus from the Argentines. But the reality of the new leaders and the new coach is there to remind us that the idea is precisely to change the bad habits taken in the past.

Messi serving Mbappé?

By putting Kylian Mbappé at the center of the project, and the other players, including the big stars, at his service, Paris SG made the bet to create a more balanced and more united locker room than in the past, when the clans reigned and that French was almost never spoken there. Christophe Galtier is therefore responsible for putting this in place, and the policy of Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Luis Campos will help to pull in the same direction.