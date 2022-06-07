Foot PSG – The World Cup is approaching, Messi drops PSG

Leo Messi did not have the desired first season in the colors of PSG. In better shape with the Argentinian, the sevenfold Ballon d’Or questions the observers.

PSG made a masterful move last summer by recruiting Leo Messi from FC Barcelona. An arrival which announced beautiful things for the club of the capital. But at the time of taking stock after a disputed season with PSG, the account is not necessarily there. In 34 games played with the capital club, Messi will have scored 11 goals and delivered 15 assists. Disappointing for a player of his caliber, especially since he will not have weighed in the matches that really mattered for the Ile-de-France club. But one season quickly sweeps away another and according to his own words, Leo Messi intends to change the situation as soon as he returns to training with PSG. In any case, when he plays with the Argentina selection, the Pulga continues to delight, as evidenced by a recent quintuple against Estonia. What disconcert some observers.

Messi who gives everything to PSG? Impossible

Lionel Scaloni on Leo Messi: “I don’t think he’s just Argentina’s legacy, he belongs to the world. » 🐐 pic.twitter.com/tvtEZJct2a —BeFoot (@_BeFoot) June 6, 2022

On the set of The Channel The Team, Olivier Bossard gave his analysis on the situation regarding Messi. According to him, not sure that the Pulga will give everything for Paris next season. “I haven’t seen anything new. He is often very good with his selection. His desire is increased tenfold. But I don’t think this is good news for PSG. The World Cup is coming in November. I have more the impression that he will prepare according to this deadline. This is his last chance to win this World Cup. From there to say that he will bend over backwards for PSG? I do not think so. The World Cup is his priority objective, so I don’t think he will give everything for PSG.”said Olivier Bossard, who therefore thinks that Leo Messi will resume his usual rhythm with PSG from the start of next season … It remains to be seen whether the next coach of the capital club, who could well be Christophe Galtier, will manage to motivate him to give his best face with PSG