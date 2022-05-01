Foot PSG – This stat on Lionel Messi that makes PSG cry

A week after offering the title to PSG with a superb goal, Lionel Messi was much more disappointing against Strasbourg. An inconstancy of the Argentinian well noticed this season by the statistics.

The weeks go by but are not alike for Lionel Messi. Last weekend, he guided PSG to their tenth national title with a magnificent strike from outside the box. A sumptuous goal worthy of his finest hours at FC Barcelona. But, this Friday, the copy made by the Pulga on the lawn of the Meinau was much less flattering. Not very sharp, he was not decisive unlike his two friends in the Parisian attack, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar. A brand new inefficiency and an inconstancy that has become the daily life of the Argentinian. This is confirmed during this season.

Messi has never scored twice in a row for PSG

Indeed, the statistics are formal and without appeal. La Pulga, with four goals in Ligue 1 and nine in all competitions, has never managed to score in two consecutive matches with PSG. Figures that have not escaped the Spanish media. The new role of Lionel Messi, more withdrawn with Paris, can explain this for them but the parallel with his Barcelona era is very meaningful.

– Karim Benzema con 34 años: 41 goles esta temporada

– Lionel Messi con 34 años: 9 goles esta temporada Dates, no opinions. pic.twitter.com/pYXMBtYIfq — REAL MADRID ⚽️🤍 (@RealGomezRM) April 28, 2022

In his last season in Catalonia, Messi managed to score at least one goal in eight straight appearances for the Blaugrana. The last time he managed to score in consecutive matches was with Argentina at the Copa America last June. This quantified observation is symbolic of the difficulties experienced by Lionel Messi for his first season with PSG. However, the Pulga can still rewrite history at the end of the season. He has three matches left against Troyes, Montpellier and Metz to finally succeed in chaining in front of the opposing goal over several weeks.