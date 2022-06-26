Foot PSG – Training Neymar at PSG, unthinkable for Zidane

A few days before the resumption of training, PSG has still not formalized its new coach. One thing is certain, it will not be Zinedine Zidane.

PSG is slowly but surely starting its revolution. The capital club has already brought in as sports adviser Luis Campos and would have found its new coach, in the person of Christophe Galtier. Problem for the moment, the fact that Mauricio Pochettino and his assistants do not intend to leave PSG so easily. They have one year left on their contract and according to the transfer window press, the French champions should pay nearly 15 million euros to part with all these pretty people. Still a little patience so before seeing Christophe Galtier officially land at PSG. An arrival that surprised or even disappointed more than one. Indeed, on the side of PSG fans, we hoped to see Zinedine Zidane take over from Pochettino. But the 98 world champion declined the offer and preferred to focus on the potential recovery of the France team after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Zidane not at all a fan of Neymar?

🔴 Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle would be the only clubs that can afford Neymar! (@RMCsport) pic.twitter.com/YljnivPqqt — Footballogue⭐️⭐️ (@Footballogue) June 26, 2022

However, according to information from Mundo Deportivo, the position in the France team is not the only reason for Zidane’s refusal to take the reins of PSG. The Spanish media indicates that Zidane wanted Neymar Jr to leave at all costs to sign in Paris. Problem, the Parisians could not guarantee him, even if Doha and Luis Campos would like to get rid of him. In this regard, Loïc Tanzi very recently clarified that Neymar was also willing to leave Paris Saint-Germain. Three English clubs are particularly interested. These are Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle. These three clubs also seem capable of assuming Neymar’s salary, which is around 3 million euros per month and can pay the amount that PSG demands to let go of Neymar. We are talking about a sum of between 50 and 100 million euros. What to give Zinedine Zidane regrets in the event of Neymar’s departure? In any case, the Z has not closed any doors and could therefore be tempted by an adventure at PSG in the coming years and its experience in the France team.