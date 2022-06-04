Footage Reveals Kim Kardashian Failed To Zip Her Dress All The Way

People and royalty

The Met Gala has been behind us for several days and yet it is still being talked about.

Again, it was Kim Kardashian who found herself in the spotlight for her very noticeable dress. The outfit was worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962 during the mythical scene where she sings “Happy Birthday” to President JFK. The value of the dress? $4.8 million and it has never been washed since and very rarely worn. It was therefore an unimaginable chance for Kim Kardashian to be able to endorse this legendary outfit on the Met Gala red carpet. And the star would not have missed this opportunity for anything in the world, not even the curves of her body.

The dress was not zipped all the way

While the reality star confessed to losing seven pounds in three weeks to fit into that dress, it looks like those titanic efforts weren’t even enough. A major morphological problem arose during the fitting. Behind-the-scenes photos of Kim Kardashian trying on the outfit as her assistants don gloves to put it on show a detail no one got to see at the Met Gala: Kim Kardashian’s butt never tucked into the dress. Which explains why the star wore a fur coat falling nonchalantly over her shoulders and hiding her curves that she usually likes to show off to the general public in ultra tight outfits. In the photos, we can see that the star does not let herself be defeated. She laughs with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. A new way for the star to show that when you want, you can!