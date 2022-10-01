footage shows Ian’s destruction

Sanibel: from tourist paradise to ”war zone” 0:55

(CNN) — Many beach huts lining the shores of Sanibel Island were washed away by storm surge from Hurricane Ian, new aerial images from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) show.

Most of the houses on Sanibel and Captiva Islands are still standing, but appear to have sustained some type of roof damage, in addition to some damage from storm surge and flooding.

Near Casa Ybel Beach Resort, there are big scars in the sand: the waves eroded much of the beach and dunes.

The Mitchell’s SandCastles facility was also completely destroyed. There are no buildings left and the property is covered in sand.

Only one building remains from the Waterside Inn on the Beach. The only thing that remains of the eight buildings on the property, which surround the pool, is rubble.

The roofs of the four buildings that make up Ocean’s Reach have sustained significant damage. It’s unclear how things fared inside the buildings, but a significant debris field is visible behind the buildings. The parking structure located behind the buildings was also destroyed.



Although the storm surge no longer covers Sanibel, several homes located at the Sanibel Island Golf Club remain underwater.