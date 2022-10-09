Football: 700th goal for Cristiano Ronaldo and victory for Manchester United

Soccer : 700th goal for Cristiano Ronaldo and victory for Manchester United

Manchester United came back from a one-goal deficit against Everton to win (1-2). Cristiano Ronaldo has finally found his way back to the Premier League nets.

Cristiano Ronaldo was served by Casemiro to score the 700th goal of his career. AFP

Manchester United showed that the correction suffered in the derby against City last week (6-3) was digested, winning at Everton (2-1), with Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th club goal, an absolute record. This victory puts the Red Devils in 5th place in the Premier League, 9 lengths behind Arsenal, but with one game less.

Nothing will have been easy for Erik Ten Hag’s men, quickly led on a ball lost by Casimero 30 meters from his goal and which had resulted in a victorious strike from Alex Iwobi (1-0, 5th).

Grace Antony, ideally served by Frenchman Anthony Martial, for whom it was the first start of the season, had equalized with his third achievement in as many league matches (1-1, 34th).

The Casemiro-Ronaldo connection

Unfortunately, the Frenchman, in great shape when he is not injured, with 3 goals and 2 assists in only 4 matches, had to give way to Ronaldo just before the half hour mark.

And on an action exactly the opposite of the opener – a ball recovered by Casemiro in the feet of Iwobi -, the Brazilian immediately launched the Portuguese in space for a low shot which hit the mark for a goal with the strong scent of Real Madrid and in the purest style “CR7” (1-2, 44th).

It was his 144th goal for the Red Devils, far behind the 450 recorded with Real, but ahead of 101 with Juventus and 5 with Sporting, the very first of which was scored 20 years ago and 2 days.

