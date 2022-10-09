Football: 700th goal for Cristiano Ronaldo and victory for Manchester United
Manchester United came back from a one-goal deficit against Everton to win (1-2). Cristiano Ronaldo has finally found his way back to the Premier League nets.
Manchester United showed that the correction suffered in the derby against City last week (6-3) was digested, winning at Everton (2-1), with Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th club goal, an absolute record. This victory puts the Red Devils in 5th place in the Premier League, 9 lengths behind Arsenal, but with one game less.
Nothing will have been easy for Erik Ten Hag’s men, quickly led on a ball lost by Casimero 30 meters from his goal and which had resulted in a victorious strike from Alex Iwobi (1-0, 5th).
Grace Antony, ideally served by Frenchman Anthony Martial, for whom it was the first start of the season, had equalized with his third achievement in as many league matches (1-1, 34th).
The Casemiro-Ronaldo connection
Unfortunately, the Frenchman, in great shape when he is not injured, with 3 goals and 2 assists in only 4 matches, had to give way to Ronaldo just before the half hour mark.
And on an action exactly the opposite of the opener – a ball recovered by Casemiro in the feet of Iwobi -, the Brazilian immediately launched the Portuguese in space for a low shot which hit the mark for a goal with the strong scent of Real Madrid and in the purest style “CR7” (1-2, 44th).
It was his 144th goal for the Red Devils, far behind the 450 recorded with Real, but ahead of 101 with Juventus and 5 with Sporting, the very first of which was scored 20 years ago and 2 days.
(AFP)