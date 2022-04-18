Football: A young Argentinian glorifies Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Agüero reframes him

Alejandro Garnacho (17), a young Manchester United player, named “CR7” the best player in history. His famous compatriot quickly picked him up.

Between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Alejandro Garnacho (right) leans for the Portuguese. Instagram Alejandro Garnacho

He knows this role all too well. Cristiano Ronaldo once again donned the hero costume this Saturday against Norwich (3-2). Author of a hat-trick, the fivefold Ballon d’Or pulled Manchester United out of a bad step. For the seventh time this season, his team owes him the victory. Even if his return to the Red Devils turns out to be more complicated than he expected, “CR7” proves that he remains a top player. And it is not Alejandro Garnacho who will say the opposite.

This 17-year-old Hispano-Argentinian, a pure product of the Mancunian training center and current member of the M23 team, celebrated his first call-up with the A this weekend. If he did not come into play, he was able to closely observe the XXL performance of the Portuguese star. After the encounter, Garnacho posted on Instagram a photo of himself alongside his glorious teammate, along with the following caption: “The greatest of all time”.

This qualification made a certain Sergio Agüero react. The latter, retired from the field since mid-December because of a heart problem, expressed his disagreement with the opinion of his young compatriot. “You haven’t played with the best yet,” he wrote, tagging Lionel Messi in his post.

Agüero is a close friend of the “Pulga”, with whom he played for many years in the Argentine selection. On the question of the best player in history, the former Atlético Madrid and Manchester City striker has never missed an opportunity to defend his former teammate.

Recently, he also attacked the French media, not kind to Messi since his arrival at PSG: “In France, magazines and newspapers killed him. They are assholes. I was offered an interview with a French magazine, but I declined saying I support Messi. No, goodbye, see you soon. Now I’m angry.”

