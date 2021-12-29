Football also towards compulsory vaccination: no derogation for professionals | First page

Goodbye no-vax sportsmen, perhaps. These days we are discussing the obligation of the reinforced green pass (the one that is obtained only with the vaccine or with the recovery from the virus) from 10 January for access to indoor gyms, swimming pools, changing rooms and team sports, and in the FAQ published today by the Sports Department, there are no exceptions for professional athletes who carry out activities of national interest. Waiting for the final guidelines that should arrive in the next few days.

SUPER GREEN PASS – Soon we could therefore move towards the obligation of vaccines for all footballers, a hypothesis to which the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina had already opened. The text reads: “Starting from 10 January 2022, in the white, yellow and orange zone, access to sporting events and competitions (…), access to services and activities of swimming pools, swimming centers, gyms, sports team, wellness centers, even within accommodation facilities, limited to indoor activities, as well as spaces used as changing rooms and showers (…), it will be allowed only to those in possession of the so-called enhanced green certification “.

WHO DO SPORTS OUTDOORS – On the green pass they explain: “It is also required for competitive athletes or athletes of national importance who access the services and activities for which the law provides for it”. Translated: for those who practice outdoor sports without using changing rooms it is enough to have the basic green pass (the one that can also be obtained with a tampon), it must be strengthened for those who do a changing room, indoor or team activities. The signal that the Government wants to give is not to issue any exemptions, pushing everyone, professionals and non-professionals, towards vaccination.