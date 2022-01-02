Football and covid, 2022 begins with Omicron variant ‘on the pitch’

Football on vacation begins in 2022 dealing with covid. Serie A restarts on January 6 and the resumption of training must deal with the increase in cases in patches. 2021 ended with news in no particular order from Juve and Inter.

The cases increase, players in isolation at home or on return. The Omicron variant, which at least partially bypasses the vaccine and causes reinfections, is making its mark. There are about thirty positive players, including official names and players who have remained anonymous. The latest press releases were released by Juventus, which announced the positivity of Arthur and Pinsoglio, and by Inter, which made known those of Dzeko, Cordaz and Satriano.

It seems, at least in part, to relive the script of the last 2 seasons. For now, only one match has been skipped due to the virus: Udinese-Salernitana, before the Christmas break, did not go on stage due to the forfeit of the Campania club, with predictable queue between sports judge and subsequent appeals. The Super Cup between Inter and Juventus remains scheduled for January 12, in front of stands that will be no more than 50% full. The decree passed by the government, in fact, provides for new limits for capacity.

The covid has already conditioned the Serie B championship, which postponed the days scheduled for 26 and 29 December. The championship will then resume on the weekend of 15 January 2022 from the 19th day, with the recoveries Benevento-Monza and Lecce-LR Vicenza scheduled for January 13. To recover the lost ground, 2 midweek shifts were introduced on February 15th and 22nd, coinciding with the 4th and 6th return day.

The Lega Pro has postponed the races that were scheduled on January 8, 9 and 10, valid for the twenty-first day of the championship. “I have thought for a long time, we find ourselves in a situation of uncertainty due to pandemic infections”, explained the president of Lega Pro, Francesco Ghirelli. “The exponential increase, day after day, in the number of infected is worrying. A championship day certainly causes inconvenience and creates problems on how and when to recover, but, using intelligence and experience, we will be able to find the solution “. The twenty-first matchday will be recovered between 1 and 3 February.