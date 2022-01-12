Football and covid, here are the new rules that limit the ASL: soft quarantine, no Spring and 35% positive threshold | First page

Close agreement on the new rules that will reduce the discretion of the ASL to allow uniform management of Covid positive cases in top football, basketball and volleyball championships. In the document, the circular of the soft quarantine is valid, which allowed the restart of Serie A after the lockdown, allowing the close contacts of the positives to continue to train and play the games. In the draft, which after the appointment with the State-Regions conference will pass to the scrutiny of the CTS before becoming a circular of the Ministry of Health, a new limit of positives is also set, of 35%, among the players or athletes of the group team, beyond which the game will be postponed. To be clear, in a football squad of 33-34 players up to 11 cases of positivity you could play, with 12 no more.

STOP TO SPRING – The expression “team team” it does not refer to the Primavera, more or less like it happens in the Premier League. A novelty compared to what was established by the Serie A League, which instead had set another limit: with 13 non-positive players, even if it is the Primavera (the only constraint is that of majority age), you can play the game. The limit for triggering the non-dispute of the match is a health measure, the threshold beyond which there is the outbreak. The clubs will meet tomorrow at this point with the need to reshape the protocol of the League.

ASL AND QUARANTENA SOFT –There is another guideline that should limit the discretion on the part of the ASL. Second The Gazzetta dello Sport a stringent interpretative key for the other quarantine, the “soft” one, included in the latest circular of the Ministry of Health, that of December 30, 2021. If the soft quarantine is valid for the single positivity, in the event of several cases they come into play the new rules. Anyone who has been protected by a vaccination dose in the last 120 days would not be stopped, but would have to “self-monitor”. Those who have had the last administration for more than 120 days, go into soft quarantine (so they can play games) for three days and not in isolation for 5 days (as expected for all citizens).

KEY DAY – Today is an important day to take a decisive step on the ‘new protocol’ front. Yesterday, the political summit with Valentina Vezzali (Undersecretary for Sport), Maria Stella Gelmini (Minister of Regional Affairs) and Roberto Speranza (Minister of Health) found the square together with the president of Coni Giovanni Malagò and the number one of the Federation Sports Doctor, Maurizio Casasco. Today, at the table of the State-Regions conference, there will be no federations and leagues.