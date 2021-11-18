Football and Covid, there is Bayern trouble: “No vax” players cannot stay in retirement | News

Germany is in the midst of the fourth wave of Covid and while the Land are autonomously deciding what to do, the world of football is also forced to run for cover. In particular, the one who is struck by the situation is the Bayern Monaco which in recent weeks has risen to the headlines for the positivity of several of its elements openly opposed to the vaccine. In Bavaria the unvaccinated are not allowed to go to the hotel and the team’s pre-match retreat Nagelsmann could be affected.

The next match of the German champions will be held in Augsburg, also in Bavaria where access to public places is currently reserved for people falling under the strict 2G rule (vaccinated or recovered) and among Bayern Munich players who will come out of quarantine. ‘is also someone who, like Joshua Kimmich proclaimed himself “no-vax” and therefore could not take part in the challenge nor on the eve with the rest of the group. For Musiala, Gnabry and Choupo-Moting, however, the position in this regard is not yet certain.

This is the first hitch, perhaps inevitable, but which could also change the future of sport with access to events only for vaccinated athletes. The organizers of the World Cup in Qatar raised the issue a year in advance, confirming the desire to welcome only players in good standing with the vaccination cycles, but it is difficult to predict what the next months will reserve in this regard. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will probably have to make at least some of its key elements on the pitch.