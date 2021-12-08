Football and cryptocurrencies: a marriage of convenience, between the need for fresh resources and the need to get out of anonymity

The one between the football system and the world of cryptocurrency looks like the perfect marriage of convenience. On the one hand, football increasingly indebted, especially at very high levels, in perpetual search for fresh resources to burn on the altar of budgets in lost structural, or at least to keep expenses under control at the limits of the sustainability. On the other, a world that tries to get out of the anonymity of the web to flow into mainstream, reach the masses and become an established name through it exploitation of one of the global platforms par excellence, football. If the presence of a constant trend is undeniable growth concerning companies that accept virtual currency such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH), it is equally true that the cryptocurrency suffers from an image problem related to its own volatility. Even among insiders there are conflicting opinions: last September the Central Bank of China issued a statement declaring illegal financial activities transactions related to cryptocurrencies. Conversely, the Bank of America believes that the Bitcoin phenomenon is too big to be ignored. In this non-linear context, football is seen as an important vehicle for “reassure“The masses.

Milan, Ajax, Paris Saint Germain, Southampton, Brugge: there are several companies involved with virtual currencies. Last August Milan made official a sponsorship agreement with exchange trading BitMEX, a company specializing in both the trading of cryptocurrencies and in that of digital derivatives, whose logo appears on the sleeves of the Rossoneri shirts. There was talk of image problems and even in this case they were not lacking, given that on the day of the announcement the Federal Court of Manhattan sanctioned BitMex to pay $ 100 million in fines for a variety of violations, including protocols anti-money laundering, in the management of the cryptocurrency trading platform. This kind of sponsorships they are prohibited in some countries, such as England, where however Bitcoin and the like are certainly not absent. In Premier League Southampton counts, among its economic partners, the online platform learncrypto.com, a non-profit site with educational content created by the main sponsor of the Saints, Sportbets.io, in order to inform people “about technologies blockchain and crypto, simultaneously expanding digital financial literacy, at a time when the sector is growing exponentially “.

If Ajax and Brugge have concluded agreements of sponsorship paid in cryptocurrencies, there are also companies that, while entering the world of virtual currency, protect themselves against the volatility of the investment. This is the case with the Psv Eindhoven, who with their sponsor Anycoin Direct has signed a guarantee agreement against excessive fluctuations in cryptocurrencies, in which the payment of a fixed amount is envisaged, regardless of any strong deflation of the currency. Many companies have their own wallet cryptographic, managed by director financial. The income, as well as from sponsorships (where allowed), derive from criyto tokens, sort of virtual tokens (or, in the case of football-related products, digital collectible goods), which allow the fan to get hold of exclusive content and participate in decision-making processes by voting on polls, or to access special discounts and promotions. There platform leader in the management of this football-related content is Socios.com, former main sponsor of Inter (and of Valencia), but who also works with Milan in Serie A, Juventus, Rome, Bologna and Naples. In Europe, the case Messi, with a portion of his signature bonus paid by Paris Saint Germain in crypto tokens for the fans. A few words also on NFTS, non-fungible tokens, i.e. virtual and unique objects with a specific certificate of ownership. Tomorrow Manchester United could create a virtual token of the reverse goal scored by Wayne Rooney in the derby against Manchester City of 2011, and sell it in limited numbers to their fans. Like a card Pokemon limited edition not in physical format.

In addition to the aforementioned investment volatility, cryptocurrencies have others controversial aspects, primarily that ofenvironmental impact. Being still in a primordial phase, these digital financial resources they require a lot of computing power and energy. From a study by the University of Cambridge It turns out that a Bitcoin transaction takes about 707.6 kilowatt hour, comparable to the consumption of an average American family for over three weeks. Alex de Vries, a virtual currency and blockchain expert, told BBC that, should Bitcoin become a common currency, global energy production should double. VISA, De Vries argues, can handle thousands of transactions per second, a number unthinkable for the crypto network. In addition to the consumption of energy, there is also the problem of the accumulation of IT waste to be disposed of. Fears that clash with green sensitivity which is spreading almost everywhere, therefore also in football. But the business remains business, and the declaration of Bob Madou, responsible for commercial affairs of Brugge. “We have codes ethical, we carry out checks for all partners and seek companies with standard and comparable values. But we also have a specific commercial goal: to earn money to achieve sporting successes and ensure the sustainability of ours balance. A football club cannot feel responsible for everything “.

Also crypto token they have not failed to arouse perplexity. This strategy of global fan engagement, aimed at a more direct interaction between the club and the fans also through surveys and votes such as, for example, the choice of the team bus livery or which one song will be played at every goal of a player (this last consultation was made, via the Socios app, by Juventus), has also found strong opponents. Like the fans of the West Ham who, through the “Don’t Pay To Have Your Say” campaign, obtained the cancellation of the partnership between Hammers and Socios.com, deeming it unjustifiable to have to pay to express one’s opinion. Especially in one society where polls among the fans have never been lacking. On Socios a token equals one vote, but some consultations they can limit the use of tokens to five, ten or twenty. From universal suffrage to tax suffrage.