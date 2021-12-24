Sports

Football and Finance – Serie A: the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations and the matches they will miss with their respective clubs

The Calcio e Finanza newspaper reported the complete list of Serie A clubs called up for the African Cup (9 January – 6 February): 14 clubs are involved, with Atalanta, Empoli, Genoa, Inter, Juventus and Udinese which, on the other hand, have not been summoned.

The list:

Bologna: Barrow (Gambia), Mbaye (Senegal)

Cagliari: Keita Baldé (Senegal)

Fiorentina: Amrabat (Morocco)

Lazio: Akpa Akpro (Ivory Coast)

Milan: Ballo Touré (Senegal), Bennacer (Algeria), Kessié (Ivory Coast)

Naples: Koulibaly (Senegal), Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon), Ounas (Algeria), Osimhen (Nigeria)

Rome: Afena Gyan (Ghana), Darboe (Gambia), Diawara (Guinea)

Salernitana: L. Coulibaly (Mali), Kechrida (Tunisia)

Sampdoria: O. Colley (Gambia)

Sassuolo: Boga (Ivory Coast), Traoré (Ivory Coast)

Spice: E. Colley (Gambia)

Turin: Aina (Nigeria)

Venice: Ebuehi (Nigeria), Okereke (Nigeria)

Verona: Hongla (Cameroon)

What are the matches that the players called up for the big names will have to skip? The calendar does not smile at Milan, but above all at Napoli. The Rossoneri will have to face Roma, Juventus and probably also the derby against Inter without the players involved with the national teams; the Neapolitan team will have to face Juventus, Fiorentina and probably Inter, without the players involved in the African Cup. A delicate situation also for the Roma squads, who will not be available for the double opening match with Milan and Juventus.

