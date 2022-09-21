Football: Antoine Griezmann to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester?

After having already surveyed the French striker this summer, Manchester United would still think of Antoine Griezmann in the event of Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure this winter, according to the British press.

Antoine Griezmann’s future remains uncertain at Atlético Madrid. Loaned for a second consecutive season by FC Barcelona, ​​the French striker (31) is in a complex situation with limited playing time with the Colchoneros. If he was established for the first time of the season on Sunday, for the derby against Real Madrid, he only plays intermittently to prevent the Spanish club from paying the amount of his option to buy at the end of the season. set at 40 million euros.

While the Madrid leaders are trying to obtain a lower price from the Catalan club, a departure this winter could be a solution for Antoine Griezmann in order to find more playing time. And several English teams would already be interested in his arrival. This is the case of Manchester United, according to The Athletic. The Red Devils have already come to the information this summer and could return to the charge during the winter transfer window.

But his possible arrival would be conditional on the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese tried everything to leave the Mancunian club during the summer, to play in the Champions League, but he did not find a base. And he could again try to leave the English formation in January. For his part, Antoine Griezmann would not be closed to a departure for Manchester United, but his priority is to stay at Atlético Madrid, where he has the full confidence of his coach Diego Simeone.

In the meantime, he will take advantage, this week, of the gathering in the France team to play a little more. Because despite his situation, he was selected by Didier Deschamps for the two League of Nations matches against Austria (Thursday) and Denmark (Sunday). “On the playing time granted, he remains a decisive player for his club”, justified the tricolor coach. And, two months before the World Cup in Qatar, Antoine Griezmann will try to prove that this is also still the case in the jersey of the Blues with whom he has not scored for almost a year (November 2021 against Kazakhstan ).