“Football at risk of default, the Government cannot ignore us”

The CEO of Inter Giuseppe Marotta gave a long interview to The sun 24 hours. The neroazzurro manager commented on the current situation of the football sector in Italy, after two years of pandemic. “Serie A and more generally Italian football they are at risk of default. This thing the government and political institutions can no longer ignore. It is a system on the brink of the abyss, which certainly had imbalances even before Covid, but which has received practically nothing in these two years of pandemic. The resistance margins thinned to a minimum“.

“Given that the health of the fans is important to us above all else. There is no doubt that with ffp2 mask, super green pass and capacity reduced to 50%, outdoor facilities are safe spaces. Having had to reduce the admissions to 5 thousand spectators it was a further demonstration of seriousness and a further sacrifice for us. For this reason, in the latest government measures such as the Budget Law and the Ristori decree, we would have expected more consideration“.

On the excessive populism towards the world of football, Marotta explained: “It is thought that football is still the world of “rich-dumb” presidents who throw away money for fun. Our world is struggling to be recognized for what it is, but how can you ignore the fact that professional football is an industrial sector like any other? Which has a pre-pandemic turnover of nearly 4 billion and pays 1.2 to the tax authorities every year?“.

A comment also on the failure to restore betting sponsorships: “Beyond 100 million contracts volatilized. While abroad and within UEFA we play against clubs sponsored by companies in that sector which, moreover, produces a round of betting for over 10 billion a year on football events. Why not recognize in our favor a kind of copyright and a more conspicuous fund on this turnover?“.

In closing, a reflection on the moves necessary for the world of football, which go beyond the health emergency: “There is no doubt that it must be created a more sustainable model, reducing the salaries. Footballers and unions cannot hide behind the princely contracts signed in the pre-covid era. But beware of excessive cuts. We cannot afford to lose competitiveness in favor of foreign tournaments. It would be a vicious circle. If anything, we need to grow revenues“.