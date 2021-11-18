Sports

Football at the time of Covid, Bayern trouble breaks out: the four healed ‘no vax’ and the ban on retirement | First page

A limited case for the moment at Bayern Monaco and to Germany, one of the countries most affected by the fourth wave of COVID-19, but who could also make jurisprudence in the world of football. All the more so in a period in which the vaccination campaign for the second booster is in full swing, in parallel with the introduction of even more restrictive measures for those who decide to refuse the injection. The new coronavirus positivity found by defender Niklas Sule and the young Josip Stanisic have rekindled a debate inaugurated by the cases of coach Nagelsmann and the players in recent weeks Musiala, Gnabry, Choupo-Moting and Kimmich. After the quarantine period, these four players will be regularly available for the next championship trip to Augsburg, but risk not being able to participate in the Christmas Eve retreat due to their position on vaccines.

THE 2G RULE – Of these only Kimmich has publicly stated that he has not yet received any dose as he is skeptical or not necessarily informed about possible side effects, while for his teammates at the moment uncertainty reigns on the matter. A situation that has become topical again because Augsburg is located in Bavaria – about 60 km from Munich – one of the land which strictly applies the 2G Regel, the one that divides the population between vaccinated, cured or tested (3G), vaccinated or cured (2G) and unvaccinated and, on the basis of the health protocol in force, establishes who can access the workplace or attend public places and places such as cinemas, theaters, museums, restaurants, gyms and hotels. A case study that could include Gnabry, Musiala, Choupo-Moting and Kimmich, who could be barred from entering the structure that will host Bayern until a few hours before the game.

DO YOU PLAY ONLY IF VACCINATED? – A measure envisaged for a population far behind other European realities as regards the vaccination cycle and also extended to professional footballers. In Germany it is estimated that only 67% of citizens received the double dose, numbers very far from those of Italy, for example. A measure also applicable to the possibility or not of continuing to carry out one’s profession and attending the usual workplaces such as training centers and stadiums? A topic that does not arise today but that the organizing committee of next year’s World Cup in Qatar has already highlighted, for instance. It is news of last September that from the emirate came the indication to be ready to welcome in December 2022 only footballers who are vaccinated, with FIFA engaged in negotiations to avoid the hypothesis of the obligation to enter the Middle Eastern country. So what awaits us in the coming months? It is difficult – if not impossible – to predict it today, but that the fight against the pandemic can have an increasingly impactful impact on the daily lives of athletes and players is anything but to be underestimated.

