Football Champions League – Bale who joins Ronaldo, it’s the hold-up of the century

This Saturday evening, Real Madrid won the 14th Champions League in its history by beating Liverpool (1-0). A fifth final victory in the competition for Gareth Bale.

Real Madrid is once again on the roof of Europe after its success this Saturday evening at the Stade de France in the Champions League final against Liverpool. A goal from Vinicius Jr on a service from Federico Valverde was enough to make Carlo Ancelotti’s men happy. This fourteenth victory in C1 is also the fifth for many Real Madrid players. This is the case of Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro but also Gareth Bale. The Welshman, a long-time member of the BBC, has been lost for a few months. Almost unused by Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid, Bale will leave at the end of the season. And despite not having played a single minute this Saturday night against Liverpool, the former Tottenham player nevertheless equaled a Cristiano Ronaldo record.

Gareth Bale leaves through the front door of Real Madrid

This season in the Champions League, Gareth Bale will have played only seven short minutes. It was against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. A starving playing time for a player of his caliber. But this fifth C1 gleaned (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2022) against Liverpool is a particular success for Gareth Bale. It’s as good as Cristiano Ronaldo, yet part of all Real Madrid Champions League titles. Like Marcelo, who also became a substitute and who will also leave the club at the end of the season, Bale leaves through the front door of a club he joined in 2013. He will have played a total of 258 games for 106 goals scored . At 32 and despite his great passion for golf, he should bounce back to a Premier League club next season. A return to Tottenham has been mentioned in particular in recent weeks.