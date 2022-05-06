Football Champions League – Benzema stronger than Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, the verdict falls

This player is a phenomenon. By qualifying Real Madrid for the Champions League final, Karim Benzema entered a very closed circle. Another record is also about to fall. Before a whirlwind end of the year?

And if it was the year of Karim Benzema? Guaranteed to finish top scorer in the Champions League (unless Mohamed Salah scores eight times in the final with Liverpool), the French striker now has only one idea in mind: to win it and thus end the season. on a hat-trick, while the Spanish Super Cup and La Liga are already in the pocket. Not to mention the World Cup in Qatar with the Blues. We salivate in advance. Individually, Benzema is breaking records one after another and the Ballon d’Or is reaching out to him. By scoring at the Bernabéu against City, the Lyon native became one of only four players in history to score in every game of the quarters and semi-finals. Bluffing.

An ultimate record to seek in the final for Benzema





Before him, only Neymar, Edin Dzeko and Fernando Morientes had managed to achieve such a feat. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, considered by many to be the two best players on the planet, never succeeded. Speaking of CR7, Karim Benzema could also do better than his former Real Madrid teammate by breaking the 10-goal mark in the Champions League knockout stage in a single season. For this, the 34-year-old striker will have to find the net at least once, at the end of the month, at the Stade de France. With a current record of 48 goals and 14 assists in 50 matches this season, club and selection combined, Benzema has very serious credentials for the next Ballon d’Or. Will he be the lucky one?