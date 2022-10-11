Football – Champions League: deprived of Messi, PSG can already validate its ticket for the 8th

As the return phase of the Champions League begins on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Paris-Saint-Germain will be deprived of Messi to try to qualify for the knockout stages. Real Madrid and Manchester City will try to do the same.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier will not be able to count on Lionel Messi, victim of muscle discomfort in a calf

















Paris Saint-Germain, like Real Madrid and Manchester City, could already validate their ticket for the knockout stages of the Champions League on Tuesday October 11, 2022 against Benfica, a week after being hooked in Lisbon ( 1-1).

Win without Messi for PSG

At the top of Group H with seven points, tied with the Portuguese club, and four lengths ahead of Juventus Turin, PSG will have the assurance of playing in the knockout phase in the event of a victory against Lisbon, at Parc des Princes, associated with a defeat of the Old Lady on the lawn of Maccabi Haifa.

But coach Christophe Galtier will not be able to count on Lionel Messi. Victim of muscle discomfort in a calf, the Argentinian had already been rested this weekend in the league for the trip to Reims (0-0).

Shakhtar and the flawless for Real

In the other groups concerned by Tuesday’s matches, and without having to take out the calculator, a success for Madrid and Mancunians, both authors of nine points out of nine possible since the start of this C1, the automatically qualify for the round of 16.

The task is far from insurmountable.

Due to the conflict in Ukraine, the merengue club travels to Warsaw to face Shakhtar Donetsk.

The temptation will be great for coach Carlo Ancelotti to rotate his workforce, five days before the first clasico of La Liga this season, against Barça. A meeting which already focuses all attention between the two still undefeated co-leaders of the Spanish championship.

Manchester City and Haaland on their cloud

Currently on cloud nine (three matches, three wins, eleven goals scored), Manchester City is moving to Copenhagen, the little Thumb of group G (only one point), knowing that he can count on an ultra- prolific with Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne.

The Norwegian has already scored 20 goals with the Citizens this season while the Belgian has accumulated assists (nine in all competitions).

In the very balanced group E, AC Milan and Chelsea who meet in Lombardy will above all want to avoid a defeat which would seriously compromise their chances of qualification.

Schedule of matches for the 4th day of the Champions League on Tuesday, October 11 (in Paris time)

Tuesday’s meetings:

Group E

(21h00) Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) — RB Salzburg (AUT)

(21h00) AC Milan (ITA) — Chelsea (ENG)

Group F

(9:00 p.m.) Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) — Real Madrid (ESP)

(21h00) Celtic (SCO) v RB Leipzig (GER)

Group G

(6:45 p.m.) Copenhagen (DEN) — Manchester City (ENG)

(21:00) Dortmund (GER) — Sevilla FC (ESP)

Group H

(6:45 p.m.) Maccabi Haifa (ISR) — Juventus Turin (ITA)

(21h00) Paris SG (FRA) — Benfica (POR)

<br />

















