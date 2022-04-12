Football Champions League – Karim Benzema untouchable, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dropped

In incredible form, Karim Benzema can stun Europe this Tuesday night against Chelsea. The Real Madrid striker is the favorite for the next Ballon d’Or.

There are no more French clubs in the Champions League since the elimination of Lille and Paris SG in the previous round. But the followers of the France team can however continue to revel in the course of several international tricolors. N’Golo Kanté, the Hernandez brothers, Aymeric Laporte, Antoine Griezmann or Thomas Lemar are still in the race. But the one who makes the most talk is Karim Benzema, who remains on an incredible series of two consecutive hat-tricks in this event, and not against anyone. It is indeed PSG to bring down the Parisian club, then Chelsea to give Real Madrid a good lead. Ahead of Tuesday night’s second leg, all eyes are on the Santiago Bernabeu stadium and the former Olympique Lyonnais player’s resplendent form.

Mané and Lewandowski as competitors

With the change in the method of awarding the Ballon d’Or, now awarded at the end of the sports season and no longer at the end of the calendar year, KB9’s rating has skyrocketed. If he maintains this form in the Champions League, while the La Liga title is almost in his pocket, the Frenchman will be very close to winning the Grail. Even if Robert Lewandowski has not said his last word, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are definitely out of the running this time around. Less sacred customers, just like Kylian Mbappé, who despite his sparkling form, cannot fight without the exposure of the Champions League. So there remains the Pole and perhaps the Senegalese Sadio Mané, who won the AFCON, is still in the fight for the title in the Premier League and the Champions League.





A good battle but if ever Karim Benzema were to hit hard again by taking out the reigning European champion this Tuesday evening, his rating would still climb for the supreme individual reward. In Spain, it is already believed that the Frenchman has taken the lead over his competitors, and for his part The team, which plays on the presidential elections currently underway in France, claims that Benzema is “in the lead in the first round”. . There are still a few to pass to go for the Ballon d’Or and join Zinedine Zidane, Michel Platini, Raymond Kopa and Jean-Pierre Papin in the French legend.