Football, Chiellini: ‘Yes to the Super League, too many teams in Serie A’
The Juve defender in the wake of Agnelli: “We need to reform the calendars and create new competitions. The fans also want more European matches. In Serie A we should go back to 18 teams or maybe 16”
Giorgio Chiellini has very clear ideas about the future of football, he spoke about it in an interview with Dazn. Like, Superlega is welcome: “I have been talking about it with the president (Andrea Agnelli, ed) for a few years. The future of football is increasingly heading towards a Europeanization compared to the national championships. A Juve level player wants to play those games, with everything respect. I had been talking to the president for many years about this possibility. Athletes of our level but also fans want to see more and more European level matches. We have reached a point of no return. Institutions, clubs and players must meet to reform the calendar and create new competitions to give new impetus to this sport, which remains the most beautiful in the world but for me it can be improved. In the USA, which are masters in this, they have created Superalloys in every sport “.
Fewer teams in Serie A
–
For the Juventus captain, a Super League also means a reform of the current Serie A: “There are some teams too many in Serie A at the moment, we should be 18. Paradoxically, we could also go back to 16, but I think 18 is the number. just to go back to increasing competitiveness and giving more space to European level matches. Even if we romantics would like the abolition of the Var, remove the offside or put back the pass to the goalkeeper, the world is moving forward and we must not preclude ourselves from changing . I think finding people who can discuss together to improve football is essential. At the moment there is a lack of dialogue and we are moving towards an unsustainable situation for everyone: for us and for the clubs. Even the fans perceive it. “
November 10, 2021 (change November 10, 2021 | 13:29)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED