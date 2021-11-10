Football, Chiellini: ‘Yes to the Super League, too many teams in Serie A’

Giorgio Chiellini has very clear ideas about the future of football, he spoke about it in an interview with Dazn. Like, Superlega is welcome: “I have been talking about it with the president (Andrea Agnelli, ed) for a few years. The future of football is increasingly heading towards a Europeanization compared to the national championships. A Juve level player wants to play those games, with everything respect. I had been talking to the president for many years about this possibility. Athletes of our level but also fans want to see more and more European level matches. We have reached a point of no return. Institutions, clubs and players must meet to reform the calendar and create new competitions to give new impetus to this sport, which remains the most beautiful in the world but for me it can be improved. In the USA, which are masters in this, they have created Superalloys in every sport “.