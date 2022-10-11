Football: CR7: “You will have to support Cristiano for a while longer”

Soccer : CR7: “You will have to support Cristiano for a while longer”

Cristiano Ronaldo remains ambitious and wants to continue his career at least until Euro 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo, here with the Portuguese selection in training before the League of Nations, wants to continue until Euro 2024. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo said his ambition remained “great”, at 37, and said he intended to continue his career at least until Euro 2024, during an award ceremony on Tuesday evening, near Lisbon.

“My journey is not over yet. You are going to have to support Cristiano for a while longer,” said the football superstar, who received the Quinas de Ouro prize for the top scorer of the selections, awarded by the National Federation (FPF), on Tuesday evening.

117 goals with Portugal

“I want to be present at the World Cup (2022) and at the Euro (2024) (…). I feel very motivated. My ambition is great, ”added the five-time Ballon d’Or, who remains considered the pillar of the Seleçao for the World Cup in Qatar (November 20-December 18).

At 37, the Portuguese captain has 189 caps and the world record for national team goals with 117 units. If his presence at the Qatar World Cup is confirmed, he will play his 10th major international tournament there.

Returning to Manchester United in 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo had a complicated start to the 2022/23 season, relegated to the bench as his departure was mooted due to his English club’s failure to qualify for the Champions League.

The praise of Bruno Fernandes

“We know that Cristiano wants to achieve things that others have never achieved,” said attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes, invited by the press to react to his teammate’s remarks with Portugal and MU.

“He is the best player in the world and will continue to overcome obstacles that others cannot overcome,” he added, before a Seleçao training session.

Cristiano Ronaldo and the other players from the Portuguese selection gathered on Wednesday morning in Lisbon to prepare for the Nations League matches against the Czech Republic on Saturday in Prague, then Spain next Tuesday in Braga.

( AFP )