Football: Cristiano Ronaldo absent from the recovery at Manchester United, towards a departure of the Portuguese striker?

the essential

Cristiano Ronaldo was not present this Monday morning at Manchester United recovery training. Officially for “personal reasons”. But “CR7” would like to leave the club!

It is a soap opera that is once again likely to accompany the transfer window throughout the summer. This Monday morning, Cristiano Ronaldo did not participate in the resumption of training with the Red Devils according to The Telegraph and Sky Sports. An absence accepted by the club.

But an absence that questions. This weekend the English press announced that the Portuguese, whose contract ends in June 2023, would have asked to leave the club because Manchester United is not qualified for the Champions League and to let him leave in the event of an interesting offer. .

Manchester United oppose it

After a season in which he scored 34 goals for the Red Devils, Ronaldo would no longer want to stay. Returning to England last year, the club’s non-participation in the Champions League would be the main reason for the Portuguese’s departure.

But Manchester does not hear it that way. The Mancunian club and its new coach Erik Ten Hag do not want to see “CR7” leave as confirmed by The Telegraph. However, some clubs would have shown interest in the arrival of the former Real Madrid. Chelsea and Naples could welcome the captain of the Portuguese selection. See you on the next episode.