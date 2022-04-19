Football: Cristiano Ronaldo announces the death of one of his newborns

MHow difficult for Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend. The Portuguese international and five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who was expecting twins, posted a message on Twitter on Monday to announce the death of one of the newborns. “It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that our little boy has died,” said Manchester United’s Portuguese striker in a message co-signed with his girlfriend, Argentinian-born Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez.

“Only the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness”, adds the couple, who announced at the end of last year that they were expecting twins. The five-time Ballon d’Or, 37, is already the father of four children, including three from surrogacy before his meeting with Georgina Rodriguez.

Support posts

Messages of support have been pouring in since the couple’s announcement. “Your pain is our pain,” tweeted Manchester United, the Portuguese club. For its part, Real Madrid, the former club of Cristiano Ronaldo, split a press release indicating that the team “associates with the pain of the whole family and wants to show them all our love and our affection. “.

