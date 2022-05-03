Football: Cristiano Ronaldo attacks a young supporter, an investigation is open

When leaving the field on Saturday April 9, Cristiano Ronaldo, angry, smashed the phone of a young 14-year-old supporter. The player apologized on social media.

The player was furious

Manchester United faced yet another loss on Saturday, April 9. The poor results of his club would affect Cristiano Ronaldo who is in a state of nervousness, relates Closer.

Indeed, the 37-year-old was furious when he left the field, and smashed the phone of a 14-year-old supporter who had not asked for anything.

Open investigation

Images that have gone around social networks have shown the gesture of the footballer to such an extent that the police of the Merseysidethe region of liverpool, announced on Sunday the opening of an investigation. A police spokesman said law enforcement is andn relationship with Manchester United and Everton following reports of a possible attack during the match between the two teams in Goodison Park.

He said an investigation is underway and police are working with Everton to analyze CCTV footage. They also collect all of the testimonies in order to establish whether an offense has been committed.

C. Ronaldo’s apology

According to the magazine, the young fan in question has autism and dyspraxia. After the gesture of the footballer, the teenager is “shockedand has a bruise on her hand, according to her mother.

Faced with this situation which is tarnishing its reputation, Cristiano Ronaldo insisted on explaining his gesture on his Instagram account. “It is never easy to manage your emotions in difficult times such as the ones we are livings”, he said before apologizing and having a thought for the young supporter. According to him, we must always be respectful, patient and set an example for young people who love this beautiful sport. “I would like to apologize for my outburst and if possible I would like to invite this supporter to watch a match at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship“, he added.

