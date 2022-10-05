Football: “Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy when he is not playing”

Soccer : “Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy when he is not playing”

The Manchester United Portuguese striker is “in good spirits” and “giving his all” in training, but his starving playing time is not satisfying him, coach Erik Ten Hag said on Wednesday.

AFP

“If I told you that all the players who are here are happy or satisfied, even when they are on the bench, it is a club where they would have nothing to do, and especially Cristiano”, explained the Dutchman, before the Europa League game against Omonia Nicosia.

“He is very competitive, as we all know. He’s obviously not happy when he’s not playing,” Ten Hag admitted.

“But as I said before, and if I have to repeat it, he is training well, he is in a good mood, he is motivated and he is giving his all. This is what is expected of him, ”added the technician who could offer him his fourth start of the season, in all competitions.

“Thank you for the lesson”

The 37-year-old striker, who sought to leave this summer by “drying up” in particular the resumption of training and the club’s tour of Thailand and Australia, witnessed from the bench on Sunday the humiliation suffered in Manchester City (6-3).

Ten Hag also sent a “thank you for the lesson” to the Citizens and to Pep Guardiola (6-3 defeat on Saturday).

For the trip to Cyprus, the Red Devils, second in their group after a defeat against Real Sociedad and a victory against Sheriff Tiraspol, will have to do without Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane, the Frenchman having been injured in the first period against City.

( AFP )