Football: Cristiano Ronaldo is the most insulted player on Twitter

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is still playing at Manchester United, is the Premier League player who received the most insults on Twitter during the first part of the 2021-2022 season.

He may be one of the best players in history, but the criticisms are always present. According to a study published on Tuesday by the BBC, Cristiano Ronaldo is the player in the English championship who received the most insults on Twitter during the first part of the 2021-2022 season.

Along with his Manchester United teammate Harry Maguire, the Portuguese star is one of the main targets of angry Internet users, according to a study carried out by Ofcom (the telecommunications regulatory authority in the United Kingdom) and relayed by the BBC.

A new report from Ofcom shows Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire as the most abused Premier League players on Twitter #mulive [bbc] pic.twitter.com/HKSedz9FSc — utdreport (@utdreport) August 2, 2022

Ofcom’s analysis of 2.3 million tweets in the first half of last season revealed nearly 60,000 abusive messages, affecting seven in ten Premier League players. The report identified two spikes in the frequency of abusive tweets.

To clarify, this study does not include the days that took place after the publication of the video of Kurt Zouma kicking his cat, since it took place after the data collection.