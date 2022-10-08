Football: Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the possible date of his retirement

At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo does not plan to retire immediately and even sees himself playing Euro 2024 with Portugal in a year and a half in Germany.

The next World Cup in Qatar (November 20-December 18) should not be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last major international competition. At 37, the five-time Ballon d’Or sees himself playing at least one more season and thus competing with Portugal for Euro 2024 organized in a year and a half in Germany, when he will be 39 years old.

“My journey is not over yet. You are going to have to support ‘Cris’ for a while longer,” he said on Tuesday evening when he received the Quinas de Ouro award for top scorer in the selections, awarded by the Portuguese Football Federation. “I want to be present at the World Cup (2022) and at the Euro (2024) (…). I feel very motivated. My ambition is great,” added the Portuguese star.

“Quero estar no Europeu também. Vou assumir isso já.” Cristiano Ronaldo is on a dizer farewell to Seleção.#Channel11 #FutebolEmPortuguês pic.twitter.com/D96dvvgpYL — Channel 11 (@Canal_11Oficial) September 20, 2022

With Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo, winner of Euro 2016 in France, has 189 caps and holds the world record for national team goals with 117 achievements. If his presence at the Qatar World Cup and the Euro are confirmed, he will play his 10th and 11th major international tournament. And in the event of participation in the Euro, “CR7”, who already holds the record for goals in the competition (14 goals), would become the only player to reach six final stages, overtaking former Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas.