Football: Cristiano Ronaldo saves Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal trapped

Thanks to a hat-trick from their Portuguese star, the Red Devils overcame Norwich (3-2) and carried out an excellent operation in the race for the Champions League, taking advantage of Tottenham’s defeats against Brighton (0-1) and from Arsenal to Southampton (0-1).

Cristiano Ronaldo played heroes again this Saturday. AFP

While it was feared that the Red Devils would end the season in freewheel after three disastrous performances in a row, Cristiano Ronaldo, with his 50th club hat-trick of his career, put them back in the running for the Champions League. Manchester almost ruined everything after a superb start to the match.

While a few hundred supporters had decided to demonstrate near Old Trafford against the owners, the Glazer family, only entering the stands at the 17th minute, like the 17 years of the Americans at the head of the club, ” CR7” did not wait for them. From the 7th minute of play, he only had to push the ball offered by Anthony Elanga who had recovered it from the opposing feet in the area (1-0). Shortly after half an hour, from a corner and a header, Ronaldo doubled the lead, seeming to place his people on the royal road. But the Red Devils completely got out of their match and the Canaries came back to score through Kieran Dowell (2-1, 45th + 1) and Teemu Pukki (2-2, 52nd).

A tactical change with the exit of Paul Pogba, aligned in recovery, to bring in Nemanja Matic allowed Manchester to regain control of the match and Ronaldo, with a masterful free kick, gave hope to Old Trafford (3- 2, 76th), although the next trip will take them to Anfield Road on Tuesday to challenge Liverpool.

Tottenham hold

After 4 wins in a row, the Spurs were surprised by Brighton (0-1), which however has nothing more to hope for or fear from the season. With this defeat, Tottenham still retains 4th place with 57 points, but is only 3 points ahead of the Gunners, who have one game less, and Manchester United.

Antonio Conte’s men were particularly laborious in their attacking animation and their midfielder was much less efficient in ball recovery and transitions.

Harry Kane was completely transparent in this match and Heung-min Son, apart from two shots in the box blocked by opponents, never weighed much either.

They were finally trapped on an inspiration from the Belgian Leandro Trossard, who recovered a dragging ball in the area. He chained a feint of strike which turned into an inside hook and an outside of the foot at the corner of six meters which left no chance for Hugo Lloris (0-1, 89th) to revive the suspense at the top of the classification .

Arsenal fails

The Gunners of Granit Xhaka had the opportunity to return to level on points with Tottenham in the event of victory at Southampton, atomized last week by Chelsea (0-6), but they missed this chance.

However, they largely dominated the match, with 75% possession, 23 shots and big chances like that of Bukayo Saka against Fraser Foster (18th). But the offensive impotence, which had already slowed down the team at the start of 2022, seems to have made a comeback with this second setback in a row after the one at home against Brighton (1-2), decidedly in verve in the English capital.

All it took was a moment of deconcentration and an overly lax defense on a corner just before the break for Jan Bednarek (1-0, 44th) and the Saints (11th, 39 points) to offer themselves a prestigious success.

His late match being against Chelsea, we can consider that Arsenal has just grilled a good joker in the race for the Champions League and he could think back with bitterness to this meeting at the end of the season.

( AFP )