Football: Cristiano Ronaldo will not play against Switzerland

The Portuguese star will not make the trip to Geneva. Reason given by the Lusitanian leaders: “management of efforts”. And too bad for all the Portuguese fans in Switzerland!

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be traveling with his selection. AFP

Portuguese fans residing in Switzerland were looking forward to seeing their idol in action on Sunday evening at the Stade de Genève against Switzerland (8:45 p.m.)? They won’t get the chance. Cristiano Ronaldo will not be traveling with his selection.

As In Bola revealed, “CR7”, as well as Raphael Guerreiro and João Moutinho, will not embark in Lisbon this Saturday at the end of the day. The motive put forward by the Portuguese leaders is simple: “management of efforts”. A way like any other to show that the match on Sunday evening is not taken very seriously by the Portuguese, who won the Swiss outright last Sunday (4-0).

Ronaldo and Guerreiro did not take part in training this Saturday morning in Lisbon. Asked by Record, Portuguese coach Fernando Santos clarified that it was not a question of “physical problems”, but of “normal management”. And he added to justify himself: “It would make no sense to travel with 26 players, when only 23 can sit on the bench.”

As a reminder, Portugal leads Group 2 of League A with 7 points, ahead of Spain (5), Czechia (4) and Switzerland (0).

( R.Ty )