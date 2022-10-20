Football: Cristiano Ronaldo’s new bloodshed

The Portuguese striker did not appreciate being relegated to the bench and not aligned on Wednesday against Tottenham. He made his way to the locker room before the end of the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo ostensibly showed his displeasure on Wednesday night. AFP

Between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United, the rag burns – again and again. On Wednesday evening, Red Devils coach Erik ten Hag once again left his Portuguese striker on the bench (MU beat Tottenham 2-0). Worse: he did not offer him a single minute of play, while “CR7” warmed up for long minutes. The Dutch manager preferred Anthony Elanga and Christian Eriksen to him in his last two changes.

Suddenly, Ronaldo went into a spin. He therefore took the direction of the locker room even before the end of the match.

Erik ten Hag did not want to dwell on this after the Mancunian victory: “I will take care of that tomorrow, not today. He (Ronaldo) was there, I saw him, but I didn’t speak to him. We celebrate this victory and we must recover for the trip to Chelsea on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the eve of the reception of Tottenham, ten Hag had already issued a kind of warning to Ronaldo, who he had released in the 79th minute of the match against Newcastle on Sunday. “No player is happy to go out, I understand that, he said at a press conference. I have no problem with Cristiano. He just has to convince me that he can be on the pitch.”

United will sanction Ronaldo

On the side of the English press, this new stroke of blood from the Portuguese did not go unnoticed. the Manchester Evening News indicates that his attitude was deemed “unacceptable” by ten Hag. On his side, The Sun indicates that “Cristiano Ronaldo is ready for a confrontation with Erik ten Hag after storming the tunnel before the end of Man Utd – Tottenham”.

The English media indicates that it is not certain that the player stayed in the locker room after the match to listen to the coach’s speech. Former England defender Danny Mills tackled the 37-year-old star: “I think it’s disrespectful to the team, to the manager and to the fans.”

The supporters, precisely, can’t take it anymore. “Ronaldo is a disgrace. 37 years old and he is going away like a spoiled child”, we could read. Another said: ‘Ronaldo should leave Manchester United for himself and his legacy’. Fans are up. And they are not alone.