Football England – Ang: A big favorite for the future of Cristiano Ronaldo

Determined to leave Manchester United this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo absolutely wants to play in the Champions League next season. Several teams give him the opportunity, starting with Chelsea who would also offer him a very comfortable salary.

For the release of his new shirt this Friday, Manchester United had obviously planned to use the image of his star. Cristiano Ronaldo was to appear in many photos and videos. But according to The Athletic, the Red Devils have limited their communication around the Portuguese striker. An understandable decision insofar as the fivefold Ballon d’Or demanded an exit voucher. The former Real Madrid player absolutely wants to play in the Champions League next season, and not the Europa League with the Mancunians.

Probably the reason why Cristiano Ronaldo, who was due to resume training last Monday, has still not reappeared. And will not participate in the Asia tour. Manchester United has indeed accepted the idea of ​​his departure. It remains to be seen where the Portuguese international will bounce. Many rumors have been circulating since the revelation of his desires elsewhere. But few clubs really want to welcome him. Bayern Munich have already denied this assumption given that Cristiano Ronaldo does not match their recruitment policy.

Boehly’s first move?

And for its part, Paris Saint-Germain does not seem interested. Ultimately, the most credible option leads to Chelsea, whose new owner Todd Boehly wants to strike a blow after his arrival. The proof, the journalist Peter O’Rourke affirms that the Blues are preparing a contract for him with an annual salary of 16.5 million euros! We also learn via UOL Esporte that Manchester United would claim 15 million euros for his transfer. Nothing insurmountable for the London club, undoubtedly better armed than Roma and Naples, the two Italian contenders for Cristiano Ronaldo.