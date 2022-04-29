Football England – Ang: A new captain at MU, Cristiano Ronaldo zapped

Disappointing and highly criticized, Harry Maguire risks losing his armband at Manchester United. Next manager Erik ten Hag could appoint a new captain. And according to the local press, goalkeeper David de Gea has the ideal profile despite the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo in the locker room.

Appointed manager of Manchester United for next season, Erik ten Hag will have to deal with huge projects. The current coach of Ajax Amsterdam will have to rebuild a workforce that matches the ambitions of the club. And find the leaders on whom he will rely in the coming seasons. Captain Harry Maguire will surely be one of his lieutenants. On the other hand, the central defender risks losing his armband. The decision wouldn’t be so surprising given the level of the England international in recent months.

De Gea favorite for the armband

The former Leicester City player is not spared by the media or the supporters. He who even suffered a bomb threat at his home. Under these conditions, Erik ten Hag could appoint a new captain. It remains to be seen who would be chosen in the workforce. According to the Manchester Evening News, David de Gea has the ideal profile. The Manchester United keeper, unlike most of his team-mates, has lived up to expectations since the start of the season. In addition, the Spaniard, who arrived in 2011, never hesitates to rant on the field and in front of the media. The choice of David de Gea would therefore be relevant.

What season would Manchester United have had without Cristiano Ronaldo? #MUNCHE — Nabil Djellit (@Nabil_djellit) April 28, 2022

The problem is that the decision could upset Cristiano Ronaldo. We can think that the Portuguese striker would gladly accept this role. It must be said that CR7, beyond its star label, already looks like a captain in the field. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is never the last to remobilize his team when things go wrong, or to revive it almost on his own, like his goal against Chelsea (1-1) on Thursday. Only here, rumors have often evoked tensions around Cristiano Ronaldo internally. As well as a possibility of leaving for the summer transfer window. Elements that Erik ten Hag will have to take into account when entrusting the armband.