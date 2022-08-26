Football England – Ang: Casemiro holds back Cristiano Ronaldo by the shirt

Manchester United’s flagship rookie, Casemiro could only cross paths with his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese striker wants to leave the Red Devils. But the Brazilian hopes to convince him to stay.

A newcomer to Manchester United and the Premier League, Casemiro will be able to rely on old acquaintances to adapt. The defensive midfielder is counting on the support of his former Real Madrid team-mates Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo, assuming the Portuguese forward doesn’t leave. We know that the five-time Ballon d’Or has expressed the wish to leave the Red Devils this summer. A possible departure which Casemiro will try to oppose.

Casemiro tries to convince Ronaldo

” We are talking about one of the best players in historycommented the Manchester United rookie to ESPN Brasil. He knows that I respect him a lot. I hope he stays with us because he is a great player. He brings you a lot of goals, he’s a winner and a leader. He is so important to us. We also became close thanks to the language. Since my first day here, he helps me with everything. He helps me a lot. I really hope he stays with us. “The problem is that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play in the Champions League, a competition that the Mancunian club will not play this season.





For his part, Casemiro is not so affected by this non-qualification. ” The Champions League? Well, I won five, right? But just because I’ve won five doesn’t mean I don’t want to win with Manchester Unitedreplied the Brazilian international. The Champions League is the most important competition and everyone wants to win it. (…) Of course I will be sad and annoyed if we don’t win the Premier League or if we don’t qualify for the Champions League. But we know that this only happens with hard work and dedication. “Recall that CR7 also has five titles in C1.