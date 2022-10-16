Football England – Ang: Cristiano Ronaldo too old, Newcastle is ruthless

Wishing to leave Manchester United last summer, Cristiano Ronaldo did not succeed. The Portuguese once again comes up against the refusal of a club.

After a complicated season on a collective level, Cristiano Ronaldo sought to leave Manchester United. Not qualified for the Champions League, CR7 wishes at all costs to participate in the competition of which he is the top scorer. Ronaldo therefore wanted to join a European club that was quite upscale not to see Messi catch up with his statistics in C1. Eventually, the 37-year-old stayed in Manchester. If he no longer enjoys an indisputable starting place within Erik Ten Hag’s team, the native of Madeira still hopes to be able to evolve in a competitive team and believes he can still render good services. In recent weeks, several British media have raised the possibility of seeing Ronaldo land in Newcastle. Indeed, the English club was bought by a Saudi investment fund and now has great ambitions. A challenge that visibly appeals to the five-time Golden Ball. Which is not to everyone’s taste in Newcastle.

Eddie Howe says no to CR7





If the Magpies have sufficient economic means to attract CR7, the team’s coach, Eddie Howe, remains to be convinced. The 44-year-old coach spoke about the possible arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and expressed some reservations, particularly in relation to the policy put in place by the club to impose its hegemony in the Premier League. “We try to ensure long-term growth, we have a longer-term vision. At the moment we have a fairly aging squad, so we need to invest more in young players. That’s probably a big part of our progression, we have to bring the average age down. So it might not be a signing we would necessarily be looking to make, but that’s not underestimating the quality of the player. He is an exceptional player. You look at his goalscoring record last year, it was amazing” admitted the English technician in a press conference before the meeting between Newcastle and Manchester United. Howe showered Ronaldo with praise but also objected to his arrival at St James’ Park. Another refusal for the man with 700 club goals.