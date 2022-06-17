Football England – Ang: Cristiano Ronaldo will teach Haaland a lesson

New Manchester City signing Erling Haaland will be among the favorites in the race for the Premier League top scorer title. But for the French Mikaël Sylvestre, it is better to avoid burying the Red Devil Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Premier League has new attractions for next season. Before the signing of the Uruguayan Darwin Nuñez in Liverpool, Manchester City attached the services of the phenomenon Erling Haaland. Suffice to say that his qualities as a finisher could do damage within a collective as well-established as that of Pep Guardiola. This is why the Norwegian will be one of the favorites for the title of best in the English championship next season. A title that a certain Cristiano Ronaldo will also covet, acclaimed by his former teammate Mikaël Silvestre.

Posting a bit too much today, but this is how excited I am 🙃 pic.twitter.com/AJhnFiGbLh — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) June 13, 2022

” If Erling Haaland will be the Premier League’s top scorer? I would rather see Cristiano Ronaldo win this titlereplied the Frenchman in comments relayed by The Express. He was not so far this season (18 goals for CR7, against 23 for winners Mohamed Salah and Heung-min Son) when he was playing in a team that was not working well. So if Manchester United are doing well next season, why not? Teach the kid that the old man is still alive! With Harry Kane and Mo Salah, we have the best strikers in the Premier League, so whoever finishes top scorer will deserve it. »

With Haaland, Man City scares

” Who will be champion next season? I hope it won’t be Manchester City, but they added Erling Haaland to this teamregretted the former defender of MU. And the disappointment of not having won the Champions League will always be present so they will always be hungry for the title. The championship is quite special because it’s a very long season and I think they will be there. In second I would say Liverpool. Apart from these two teams, it will be necessary to see if Chelsea can join the fight, or Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham who finished strong. This announces an exciting new season.