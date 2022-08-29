Football England – Ang: Desperate, Cristiano Ronaldo begs Tuchel

Always announced on departure, Cristiano Ronaldo is not overwhelmed by offers. A few days before the closing of the transfer market, the Manchester United striker continues to offer his services to Chelsea, whose manager Thomas Tuchel has so far been reluctant to recruit him.

Time is running out for Cristiano Ronaldo. Still determined to leave Manchester United, the 37-year-old striker is seeing his popularity on the transfer market plummet. His desires elsewhere would have attracted a lot of suitors a few years ago. But this summer, his desire to play in the Champions League did not convince many people. And during this time, his manager Erik ten Hag does nothing to hold him back. On the contrary, the Red Devils coach no longer considers him a starter.





That’s why Cristiano Ronaldo and his entourage are struggling as the transfer window approaches. We know that Chelsea were interested in the Portuguese for a time this summer. The initiative came from new owner Todd Boehly, who saw himself making a big move to mark his arrival at the controls of the Blues. Unfortunately for Roman Abramovich’s successor, manager Thomas Tuchel opposed Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival. Weeks later, Chelsea still haven’t made up for the departure of Romelu Lukaku, with England’s Raheem Sterling seen as a winger.

Rangnick’s negative opinion

And negotiations with FC Barcelona for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are unsuccessful. CR7 agent Jorge Mendes, according to The Independent, therefore had the idea of ​​​​requesting the London club again to offer him the center forward. It remains to be seen whether Thomas Tuchel will change his mind or whether he will prefer to take the risk of not recruiting at the peak. For its part, the Times understands that the German Ralf Rangnick, former coach of Manchester United and compatriot of Thomas Tuchel, would have advised him not to bet on the fivefold Ballon d’Or. Another blow for the Mancunian.