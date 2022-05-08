Football England – Ang: In the middle of a clash with Cristiano Ronaldo, Rooney makes a confession

Still attached to Manchester United, Wayne Rooney advised the Mancunian club to get rid of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese striker obviously didn’t like it and let his former teammate know, who confessed his jealousy.

Cristiano Ronaldo may show honorable statistics, his return to Manchester United remains a failure. The striker, author of 18 goals this season in all competitions, has failed to bring his team back into the title race in the Premier League, let alone in the Champions League. Worse, the Portuguese is the subject of controversy in England where observers believe that he no longer has the necessary physique. This is also the opinion of his former teammate Wayne Rooney who advised the Red Devils to eject CR7.

“Cristiano has aged”

” He scored important goals in the Champions League at the start, he scored a hat-trick against Tottenhamfirst acknowledged the Englishman on Sky Sports. But if you look at the future of the club, I think you need to play with more determined young players who are giving their best to lift Manchester United up for the next two to three years. Obviously, Cristiano has aged. He’s definitely not the player he was in his twenties and it happens, that’s football. »

” He’s a threat in front of goal but in the game they need more and they need hungry young players “insisted Wayne Rooney. Suffice to say that Cristiano Ronaldo did not appreciate. Suddenly, when the ex-Mancunian posted a photo of the show “Monday Night Football” with consultant Jamie Carragher, number 7 left a comment as simple as cutting on Instagram: “ two jealous “. And the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was right about Wayne Rooney.

Ronaldo calling Rooney jealous for saying that he didn’t think that CR’s return to United had worked out. Childish. pic.twitter.com/uikHQehHFY —MC (@CrewsMat10) April 6, 2022

” I would say that there is not a single football player on the planet who is not jealous of Cristiano Ronaldothen confessed the manager of Derby County with humor. The career he had, the trophies he won, the money he won, his chocolate bars, his body (laughs). I think all players except Lionel Messi are jealous of Cristiano Ronaldo. A way to put an end to the controversy with a smile.