Football England – Ang: Late in his preparation, Cristiano Ronaldo reassures

While all the teams have resumed training for several weeks, Cristiano Ronaldo has still not started his preparation with Manchester United. The Mancunian striker remains absent for personal reasons. But during this time, the Portuguese does not sit idly by.

The more time passes, the closer Cristiano Ronaldo gets to a new season with Manchester United. Determined to compete in the Champions League, the 37-year-old striker asked his leaders for an exit voucher. But the clubs interested and who meet his criteria are not numerous. However, we have cited several formations such as Chelsea, Bayern Munich or Atlético Madrid. So many false leads for CR7 who is only falling behind in his physical preparation.

Ronaldo falls behind

The Portuguese has indeed skipped the Red Devils tour of Australia with the permission of his superiors, officially for personal reasons. The situation has been going on for several weeks and is starting to seriously annoy manager Erik ten Hag, who is now focused on his group. ” If I’m worried about the preparation of Cristiano Ronaldo? Sure. But “worried” might not be the right wordcorrected the Dutch coach on Friday at a press conference. I focus on the players who are here, they are preparing very well, they are in good shape. I’d rather develop this and focus on it. »


In other words, Erik ten Hag has no more time to waste with the Cristiano Ronaldo case. Especially since on his return, at least if he rejoins the Manchester United squad, the former Real Madrid player will have to catch up significantly with his teammates. Perhaps that’s why the Portugal international posts pictures of his hard work away from the squad on Instagram. A way to reassure his coach, or to convince the clubs that may be interested? Anyway, the fivefold Ballon d’Or does not intend to stay on the sidelines for long.

