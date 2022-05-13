Football England – Ang: The Premier League ejects Cristiano Ronaldo and Mané

The Premier League have revealed the names of the eight nominated for the title of best player of the season. A list where Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané do not appear despite their respective good performances with Manchester United and Liverpool.

Who to succeed Manchester City central defender Ruben Dias? This Friday, the Premier League published the names of the eight nominated for the trophy for the best player of the season. Unsurprisingly, the list is dominated by the two title contenders Manchester City and Liverpool. Citizens João Cancelo and Kevin De Bruyne are among the finalists. Just like the Reds Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah. On the other hand, their teammate Sadio Mané is not among the potential winners. A rather surprising choice as the Senegalese striker is having an excellent season.

BREAKING: The Premier League’s picks for Player of the SEASON are in! 🤩🏆 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 13, 2022

His 15 goals and 4 assists in the Premier League speak volumes about the quality of his performances. We can think that the English championship wished to avoid rewarding only the players of the two best teams. But the absence of Sadio Mané risks talking, especially since the African champion is not his first disappointment with regard to individual distinctions. For his part, Cristiano Ronaldo, he already has a cabinet full of personal trophies. But the Manchester United striker would surely have liked to add another this season.

Ronaldo and Mané had their place

It will not be that of the best player in the Premier League this season since the Portuguese is not even mentioned in the eight named. Again, the choice is surprising since CR7, author of 18 goals and 3 assists, has often worn the Red Devils. The Mancunian was however not preferred to Heung-min Son (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) and James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), who will be decided by the votes of the fans, of the 20 club captains and a jury of specialists.