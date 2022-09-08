Football England – Ang: Tuchel fired, Cristiano Ronaldo is guilty

In the aftermath of Chelsea’s setback in Zagreb in the Champions League, Thomas Tuchel was sacked as manager. Beyond the sporting results below expectations, the German paid for his differences with the new owner of the Blues.

The ax fell very quickly for Thomas Tuchel. On September 7, after six Premier League days and only one Champions League game lost in Zagreb, the German manager lost his job at the helm of Chelsea. A timing and a speed that question when, 15 months before, he won the C1 with the Blues. If the record in the league is not perfect with two defeats and a draw in six games, we can consider that the defeat in Croatia 1-0 is far too humiliating for the ambitious Londoners.

Tuchel deemed too cautious by Todd Boehly in the transfer window

Nevertheless, according to the Daily Telegraph, the Zagreb debacle did not affect the decision to fire Thomas Tuchel. The German was already practically doomed before the European trip. Indeed, since the summer transfer window, the towel has been burning between Tuchel and his new boss Todd Boehly. The latter notably criticizes the former PSG technician for his reluctance on recruitment. According to the British daily, his attitude and behavior during the transfer window have raised serious doubts within the management of the Blues.

Chelsea Football Club shares company with Thomas Tuchel. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 7, 2022

The most emblematic case of this discord involves Cristiano Ronaldo. The American businessman wanted to mark the occasion after his arrival at Chelsea by buying the Portuguese star this summer. However, Thomas Tuchel strongly opposed this recruitment. The German’s stubbornness has annoyed his new boss, who sees a clear lack of ambition there. In addition, relations between the technician and his locker room were becoming increasingly difficult. Some players no longer understood his choices, especially substitutes. Two tense situations, making the work of the former PSG coach impossible and causing his departure, a year and a half after his arrival in London. At least that’s the opinion of Chelsea with American sauce.