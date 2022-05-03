Football England – At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo makes a big announcement live

On Monday night, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 18th Premier League goal of the season with Manchester United against Brentford.

Sometimes criticized in England, Cristiano Ronaldo always ends up getting everyone to agree. Over the weeks, the observation is again true this season with Manchester United. And for good reason, CR7 stacks the goals in the last matches of the Red Devils. On Monday night, Cristiano Ronaldo scored again, this time against Brentford. And presumably, the former Real Madrid and Juventus Turin striker didn’t really appreciate the criticism he received earlier in the season. And as proof, after Manchester United’s big victory against Brentford on Monday evening (3-0), Cristiano Ronaldo spoke directly to the fans by looking at a camera and issuing the following message: “I’m not finished”. A very clear way to address his detractors, many of whom think that Cristiano Ronaldo is not having a great season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still breaking records at 37

Thanks for the support in Old Trafford tonight. As always, our fans were amazing in their effort to help the team.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Xc9pJBIJUI — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 28, 2022

Either way, Manchester United’s number 7 continues to pile up the goals and make history. In the last thirty years, for example, no player had managed to score 24 club goals in a season at the age of 37. None… except Cristiano Ronaldo, who changed the course of history by scoring his 24th goal of the season in all competitions on Monday night. After a difficult start to the season, which logically led to many rumors about his future at Manchester United, CR7 manages to end the season in a cannonball by having managed to score in the last four games of the Red Devils in the Premier League (6 goals in 4 games). A good form to be confirmed by the end of the season while Cristiano Ronaldo, under contract with Manchester United until June 2023, should still wear the Mancunian colors next year.