Football England – City-United: Cristiano Ronaldo avoids humiliation

Cristiano Ronaldo stayed 90 minutes on the sidelines during Manchester United’s fiasco at Manchester City (6-3). His trainer was summoned to explain himself and this is not necessarily the best argument that resulted from it.

A fervent supporter of Manchester City since his youth since it was his father’s club long before the Citizens became a Premier League superpower, Erling Haaland had his first derby this Sunday. The opportunity for him to make the powder talk with a hat-trick and to humiliate the neighbor with a 6-3 victory. If City can congratulate themselves, United are suddenly plunging back into crisis after a clearing in recent weeks. In this nightmarish match, the level displayed by the formation of Erik Ten Hag is cause for concern. The Dutch technician is already disputed, and it is not certain that things will work out with the exit of the former coach of Ajax Amsterdam about Cristiano Ronaldo.

An affront for Cristiano Ronaldo?





The Portuguese was on the bench for this shock encounter, which is becoming a habit but is always difficult to live with. Above all, despite the very unfavorable scenario, CR7 did not come into play at all. It was Anthony Martial who returned to the field with a double at the key. Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench for 90 minutes, it hurts but Eric Ten Hag justified it, explaining that the scenario of the match, and the very large domination of Manchester City, prevented the Portuguese from entering the field. “ Why didn’t Cristiano Ronaldo enter during the match? Out of respect for his great career”delivered the Dutch coach, for whom Cristiano Ronaldo could have felt humiliated by entering at the end of a match which had become without stake.