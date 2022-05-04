Football England – Cristiano Ronado decides the transfer window, Manchester United executes!

In recent weeks, Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has sparked a lot of rumors at Manchester United.

Under contract with the Red Devils until June 2023, will Cristiano Ronaldo stay one last season at Manchester United? The question arose very seriously but in the end, CR7 should continue his career in the theater of dreams at Old Trafford. The recent performances of Cristiano Ronaldo, author of 6 goals in the last 4 Premier League games, reminded everyone that the former Real Madrid striker was an outstanding player and that therefore, Erik Ten Hag will have to do with it. even if Ronaldo does not really fit with the philosophy of the future Manchester United coach, currently in post at Ajax Amsterdam. Manchester United interim coach and future consultant for the Red Devils, Ralf Rangnick spoke about the importance of CR7 and the need for Manchester United to recruit one or two central attackers during the next transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to play up front





The German coach, future coach of Austria, specified that it was crucial to recruit a central forward insofar as Cristiano Ronaldo does not “didn’t want” play this position. A revelation that will not fail to react, the Portuguese obviously choosing his position at Manchester United. “Cristiano is not a central striker or does not want to play in that position, so we need at least two new strikers who give this team more qualities and more options. Two modern strikers, who don’t have to be wingers. If you look at Liverpool and Manchester City, they have five or six top strikers in their squad. We don’t have that many players like that.” commented Ralf Rangnick, whose remarks about Cristiano Ronaldo, who intervenes directly in the choices of the coach by refusing to play in this or that position, will not fail to arouse comments in England.