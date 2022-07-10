Football England – Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United, it gets serious

While his Manchester United teammates traveled to the southern hemisphere for the English club’s summer tour, Cristiano Ronaldo stayed with his family. The Red Devils may get angry.

In the Cristiano Ronaldo file, things had remained relatively calm for the moment, the leaders of Manchester United having authorized CR7 to stay with his relatives and having exempted him from doing the usual tour made by the club. As Jorge Mendes tries to find a club for his player, on the side of the Red Devils, the pressure increases enormously and not only because Erik ten Hag quickly wants to know if he can count, or not, on the Portuguese star. The Sunday Mirror reveals that the side of the main sponsors of Manchester United are demanding that Cristiano Ronaldo respect the contract signed last year and that he is not allowed to leave during this summer transfer window.

The English media claims that some club partners would have agreed in 2020 to pay part of CR7’s salary, which receives more than 600,000 euros per week, and that a departure after a single season would be a betrayal and above all a break. of an agreement that the player had validated. For Manchester United leaders, what has become the Cristiano Ronaldo affair is a major problem. Because even if his sponsors put him under enormous pressure, and the club can effectively remind the player that he still has a contract, it is hard to see the season starting with a showdown at the very moment when the Red Devils want to return to the Premier League heights.

Cristiano Ronaldo puts huge pressure on Manchester United

According to Steve Bates, journalist for the English tabloid, if Manchester United tries to remain calm, internally, some openly think that it is necessary to quickly make it known publicly that Cristiano Ronaldo can leave a year after his comeback, so that the Dutch coach can work calmly and not with this incredible pressure on the back. In the meantime, even if CR7 wants to leave Old Trafford, the reality of the transfer market is that no club meeting his sporting and financial requirements has made an offer. And inevitably, this does not help to solve the problem quickly.