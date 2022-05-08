Football England – Cristiano Ronaldo and United, Papa Ferguson elbows

Manchester United lost heavily against Brighton (0-4) this Saturday in the Premier League. Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammates have officially said goodbye to the Champions League.

Returning to Manchester United last summer, Cristiano Ronaldo was full of ambitions. The five-time Ballon d’Or wanted to put the Red Devils back in their place in the Premier League, that is to say in the Big 4. In the Champions League, the Portuguese also intended to extend his legend a little more. But nothing went as planned for Manchester United. The residents of Old Trafford will once again win no title. Worse, they will not participate in the next Champions League. On the observer side, the question is now whether Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at United or not, while rumors indicate that the club’s new manager, Erik ten Hag, does not count on him for the next season. But according to The MirrorSir Alex Ferguson can change this trend.

Ronaldo convinced by Ferguson?

24 goals for probably the worst team ever and the worst teammates he has ever played with is Cristiano Ronaldo’s greatest achievement and for that alone he is the GOAT. pic.twitter.com/0QkMTnKwSc — ⚔️ (@_Nassimhmd) May 7, 2022

The British media indeed indicates that Sir Alex Ferguson and Cristiano Ronaldo recently discussed the Portuguese’s future at United. The two men appreciate each other and even live close to each other, on the Cheshire side. A proximity that allows them to see each other frequently to talk to each other. The Mirror understands that the legendary former coach of the Red Devils is also doing everything possible to convince CR7, who has one year left on his contract at Manchester United, to stay at the club next season. Author of 24 goals in 37 games during this 2021-2022 financial year, the former Real Madrid player will have made a successful comeback on a personal level. On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo is an outstanding competitor and everything suggests that he will require sporting guarantees to stay. Unless Erik ten Hag tells him the exit first. The Dutch coach is renowned for building projects aimed at young players with high potential. But even outside the club, Sir Alex Ferguson could end up getting everyone to agree and allow Cristiano Ronaldo to stay in the North of England.